Blow for Manchester United and Chelsea as renewal imminent for Napoli star
22 July at 22:15According to the latest reports from the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Napoli are ready to hold contract talks for Kalidou Koulibaly, with contacts set to take place between the Naples based club and the player’s new agent, Ramadani.
Kalidou Koulibaly’s current contract expires in 2021, and has been attracting the interest of a number of top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, after an impressive 2017/18 season in which he helped Napoli very nearly beat Juventus to the Serie A title.
The 27-year-old once again demonstrated his ability on the world stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where his Senegal side were sadly eliminated on the count of yellow cards. It was said that Maurizio Sarri wanted to bring the defender with him from Napoli to Chelsea yet the Naples side slapped a huge price-tag on Koulibaly, upwards of €80 million.
