Blow for Manchester United as target looks set to stay in Italy
07 August at 11:00After being seemingly on the verge of leaving Lazio once again this summer, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic looks increasingly likely to stay with the Biancocelesti. Manchester United accelerated in recent weeks as the frontrunners for the Serbian midfielder's signature but, with Paul Pogba looking set to stay in Manchester, and the other interested parties struggling to raise the funds required, Milinkovic-Savic will, in all likelihood, be a Lazio player for the 2019/20 Serie A campaign.
With just 36 hours left of the English transfer window, time is really running out for either United or, as some outlets have reported, Tottenham Hotspur to make an offer. This suggests that Lazio will be able to keep hold of their talismanic Serbian midfielder.
Reports yesterday suggested that Lazio were, in the case of Milinkovic-Savic staying, preparing a new contract for him to make him the highest paid player at the club; just a year after he signed a new deal to put him on par with Ciro Immobile as the joint highest earner.
