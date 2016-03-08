Blow for Milan and Barca as PSG enter talks with midfield star

25 October at 16:30
A name who was touted for a move in the summer was of Adrien Rabiot, PSG’s 23-year-old French midfielder who has really flourished in his last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. Rumours in the summer suggested that AC Milan, Juventus and Barcelona; as well as Arsenal and Tottenham from the Premier League, were all interested in signing Rabiot – or at the very least start planning for when the Frenchman’s current PSG contract expires next summer.
 
A number of clubs are said to be lining up free transfer moves for Rabiot yet the latest reports from Telefoot could come as a blow for the potential suitors. The reports suggest that, in the past few days, PSG have re-entered contract negotiations with Rabiot’s representatives – indicating that the French champions are still eager to keep the midfielder in their squad.
 
Bad news for Milan and Barca; yet there is nothing concrete so far as contract extensions go.
 
