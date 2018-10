Blow for Milan and Barca as PSG enter talks with midfield star

A name who was touted for a move in the summer was of Adrien Rabiot, PSG’s 23-year-old French midfielder who has really flourished in his last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. Rumours in the summer suggested that AC Milan, Juventus and Barcelona; as well as Arsenal and Tottenham from the Premier League, were all interested in signing Rabiot – or at the very least start planning for when the Frenchman’s current PSG contract expires next summer.A number of clubs are said to be lining up free transfer moves for Rabiot yet the latest reports from Telefoot could come as a blow for the potential suitors. The reports suggest that, in the past few days, PSG have re-entered contract negotiations with Rabiot’s representatives – indicating that the French champions are still eager to keep the midfielder in their squad.Bad news for Milan and Barca; yet there is nothing concrete so far as contract extensions go.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.