Blow for Milan and Inter as Chelsea man feels 'suited to playing football in England'
24 April at 15:30Both AC Milan and Inter Milan have been linked with Chelsea full-back Emerson in recent months. The Ital-Brazilian defender signed for the Blues from Roma in 2018 and has only now started to pick up minutes as Chelsea's older full-back options begin to fall out of favour with head coach Maurizio Sarri.
Now, in an interview, Emerson has spoken on life in England and whether or not he feels right playing in the country.
"It is true that in the last few months I have played much more. I already felt I was a suitable player for English football. There is much more intensity in the game here, in both phases, without having learned to use greater intensity, you cannot play in my role here in England. But I feel I have settled in here. Sometimes, the tactic is set aside and the game is decided more on intensity and strength, so if you are that type of player, it is easier to adapt to the game here."
Therefore, it appears as though Emerson feels comfortable in England and does not wish to move desperately anytime soon. So it is likely that the defender will stay with Chelsea for now, unless either Inter or Milan cough up a shockingly tempting bid for the West London club - although Chelsea's proposed transfer ban could give them another good reason not to sell.
