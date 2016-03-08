Blow for Milan and Lyon as Arsenal consider renewal for experienced defender
23 June at 15:45AC Milan and Lyon have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny as the Daily Express reports that the Gunners are preparing to offer their experienced centre-back a new deal.
Koscielny's contract with the club expires next summer and reports had suggested that the club were trying to offload him this summer. Lyon were thought to be leading the back, eager to bring the defender back to his home country.
However, Lyon and Milan may now have to look elsewhere as Arsenal look to hand their French defender a new contract.
