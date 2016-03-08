Blow for Milan as friend of Modric admits 'he will stay' at Madrid
09 August at 12:30Predrag Mijatovic, former director of football at Real Madrid and good friend of AC Milan target Luka Modric, has given an interview to the Cadena Ser about the Croatian midfielder, as well as the futures of Welsh forward Gareth Bale and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
"Bale? If he remains at Real, they will have no problems, Bale will have them. Zidane does not rely on him. Modric? He is very happy at Real Madrid, I am his friend and I can say that he will stay. He is not a player who can enter into any operation, he is the Ballon d'Or winner.
"Pogba? It is difficult to see him at Real Madrid, but it is only my opinion. They have tried, Zidane likes him, but United seems to have blocked it. But if a midfielder does not arrive, Real could have problems in that portion of the field."
