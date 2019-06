According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen is edging closer to a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon.The Danish defender, who was being courted by AC Milan, as well as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, looks to be leaving the club and the Ligue 1 side are ready to put €20m on the table for his signature.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.