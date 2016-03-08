Blow for Milan as Valencia forward moves away from Atletico

16 August at 12:15
AC Milan are being heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa; the Rossoneri ready to meet the La Liga side's 50 million euro valuation of the Argentine in order to bring him to Italy.

The deal, however, hinged in part on Atletico's ability to sign a replacement, Los Colchoneros pursuing a deal for Valencia forward Rodrigo. However, it now looks less likely that Atleti will be completing the signing of the Spanish striker, therefore temporarily blocking any sale of Correa to Milan.

Milan still had to find the finances to sign Correa anyway, with rumours suggesting that the club were preparing to let Spanish forward Suso leave if an appropriate bid were to come in for him; somewhere above his valuation of 30 million euros. However, things now look unlikely and it could well be the case that Suso stays in Milan whilst Correa remains in La Liga.

