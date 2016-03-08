Blow for Real Madrid as PSG president "200% sure" that Mbappe stays
17 June at 14:45Real Madrid have considered PSG forward Kylian Mbappe to be the true heir to Cristiano Ronaldo; who left the club to join Juventus in a deal worth €110m last summer. Los Blancos have signed Eden Hazard this summer but PSG's French starlet remains their ultimate goal for the attack.
However, a blow has come for the La Liga side today as PSG president Al-Khelaifi has shut the door on any potential Mbappe exit this summer when, speaking to France Football, the PSG owner said that "Mbappé stays at PSG, I'm 200% sure! I won't let him go."
Al-Khelaifi continued, stating that, "He wants to be more involved in our project to grow with the club. But I explained to him that responsibilities are not asked for, they are taken. He's a smart guy and I'm sure he understood."
Real Madrid fans remain calling for the signing of Mbappe but it does not look likely. However, reports in L'Equipe yesterday suggested that the Ligue 1 side are open to selling Brazilian star Neymar, should an appropriate offer come in; this will likely catch the interest of both Madrid and Neymar's former club, Barcelona.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments