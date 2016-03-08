Blow for Roma and Spurs as midfield target wants renewal
07 November at 19:30One of the sides that packed a few punches at the summer’s World Cup were Mexico. The side impressed many, defeating reigning champions Germany and giving Brazil a very good run for their money in the knockout stage. Many were blown away by the performances of Hirving Lozano but another name that got people talking was Hector Herrera.
The Porto midfielder put in a string of solid performances and earned interest from a number of top clubs; including Roma and Tottenham Hotspur. Herrera eventually remained but with just one year left on his contract, many are expecting him to move.
However, in what will come as a blow to Spurs and Roma fans, Herrera said this after Porto’s victory over Lokomotiv Moscow yesterday evening:
“The best thing would be to find an agreement with Porto, I am giving body and soul to this team, it is clear that I would like to stay here again.”
