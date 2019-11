Blow to Inter and Juventus as Napoli striker Mertens looks to stay at the club

Despite the interest from Antonio Conte’s Inter and Maurizio Sarri's Juventus, Belgian striker Dries Mertens seems destined to remain with Napoli in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the 32-year-old Napoli striker is likely to remain with the club until next summer at least, with the Partenopei offering him a new contract today despite his leadership role in the recent protest against the training retreat ordered by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.Apollo Heyes