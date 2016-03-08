The ex-Rossonero, Kevin-Prince Boateng, started up front for Sassuolo. However, he failed to make any big impact on the game, though he did get in a heated debate with Franck Kessie in the latter stages of the clash. On Instagram, Boateng explained his outburst, expressing his love for the Milan man.

"Tough game last night, congrats to @acmilan sometimes we get emotional on the pitch!! Got nothing but love for this midfield monster @franckkessie," the post read.

Despite going through a rough period, Milan managed to snatch all three points way at Sassuolo last night, beating them convincingly by four goals to one.