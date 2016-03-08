...
Boateng joins Barcelona: ‘I want to study Messi and Suarez, I'm sorry for Sassuolo'

22 January at 15:10
New Barcelona star Kevin-Prince Boateng has spoken in his first day at the club. “Thanks for the opportunity”, Boateng said.

“It’s an honour for me to be here. I was said because I have to say goodbye to Sassuolo but I told y former team-mates that I couldn’t reject Barcelona. I had to run here”.

“I know I won’t be a regular starter. I am here to help my team-mates. When I can. Play with Messi and Suarez is an honor, I want to see how they play and study them. I’ve been playing in different roles and positions and I played for Las Palmas and I am sure this will help me to settle in well”.
  Boateng has joined Barcelona on a € 2 million loan deal with an option to buy in the region of € 10 million.

Boateng reacted to his move to Barcelona on Instagram. Watch his social media post and how Barcelona welcomed him on social Twitter.
 

