Boateng joins Barcelona: ‘I want to study Messi and Suarez, I'm sorry for Sassuolo'
22 January at 15:10New Barcelona star Kevin-Prince Boateng has spoken in his first day at the club. “Thanks for the opportunity”, Boateng said.
“It’s an honour for me to be here. I was said because I have to say goodbye to Sassuolo but I told y former team-mates that I couldn’t reject Barcelona. I had to run here”.
“I know I won’t be a regular starter. I am here to help my team-mates. When I can. Play with Messi and Suarez is an honor, I want to see how they play and study them. I’ve been playing in different roles and positions and I played for Las Palmas and I am sure this will help me to settle in well”.
Boateng has joined Barcelona on a € 2 million loan deal with an option to buy in the region of € 10 million.
