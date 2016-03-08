Boateng names the three Real Madrid stars that can hurt Barcelona
05 February at 22:10Kevin-Prince Boateng, who arrived at Barcelona from Sassuolo in January, talked about the new Catalan adventure to the newspaper La Vanguardia:
"I changed a lot of teams and at the end of my career here's the chance to play in this team. It is the most exciting thing for a footballer.
"I will be 32 years old in March, for me it was unthinkable, I repeat. At this age it's a dream. How did my children react? Jermaine is 10 years old and has understood it. Maddox is amazed that I will play with Messi.
"My evolution as a striker begun with Schalke and continued at Las Palmas when Setien told me: You can play as a “falso nine”. In the first game I scored, I think I have strength and that it's the perfect position for me at my age.
"I've done 3 years of kick boxing, so I move my legs a lot. About the Clasico of tomorrow, Real are strong and Benzema is scoring in every match, Vinicius is a great talent and Modric is a phenomenon. But we have a stronger team and we are ready to win the game. "
