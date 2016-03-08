Boateng on racism: 'We must tell the children that we are all the same'
11 September at 18:45Fiorentina star Kevin Prince-Boateng has lashed out at racism in Italy, saying that there should be an hour of integration in school for children.
In a long interview that he gave to La Repubblica, Boateng talked about many things and racism was one of them.
He said: "I think of the three-year-old boy who got kicked in Cosenza because of the color of his skin- it is the episode that hurts me the most. The chants at the stadium want to remind us when our grandparents were slaves.
"Chants, before being racist, are ignorant. And ignorance must be abolished. At school, we introduce an hour of integration: we must repeat to children that we are all the same. They are our future."
On the game against Juventus at the upcoming weekend game week, he said: "You can do everything in 90 minutes. I won the cup against Bayern with Eintracht Frankfurt. We need the perfect day for the Fiorentina and a less good than Juve, who has the champions also on the bench."
