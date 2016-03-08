Boateng opens up: 'Money is a curse. Football is just a business now'

Fiorentina's Kevin-Prince Boateng perceives football differently than a few years ago. This was revealed by the versatile footballer in an interview with Bild.



"All this money is a curse. Football is just a business now and we are only numbers. If you don't work, you will be replaced. Simple. There is no more loyalty and it is sad," he said.



"You should take a survey and see how many players are happy to go to training, how many have fun. Obviously, football for professionals is a job, but it is so well paid that it becomes a stress, the pressure is huge. And so it is easy to talk about depression or things like that.



"There are moments in which I enjoy myself and moments in which I don't enjoy myself. Before, I always had fun," Boateng concluded.