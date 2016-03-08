Boateng praises Ibrahimovic and reveals the secret of Klopp's success
30 April at 15:45Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng spoke to DAZN about his time at AC Milan, his former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as well as former coach Jurgen Klopp.
"Milan? Within two months I became the fan favourite. I have always been a player who likes to do something spectacular but the best things I did at Milan were the battles on the field. The positive reactions of the fans showed me that changing my style was right, replacing players that no one would have ever imagined on the bench," he said.
"Ibrahimovic? When I entered the locker room on the first day, he called me by name. I just thought 'Wow, he knows my name'. We immediately got along. Zlatan is a leader. I've never met a more ambitious person. If he loses in training, he won't talk to you for four days.
"Klopp? He knows exactly what he has to say to get you out there and die for him. He has this great ability, it was seen at Dortmund and now you can see it at Liverpool. E gives so much even to the players who don't feel they are important.
"There is a special feeling with him. For him, I would have gone to play even to China. If in 2009 Dortmund had qualified for Europe, he would have bought me outright. Klopp called me to tell me that the move will not happen. I burst into tears. Then I sensed that something big was going to happen in that club but it wasn't my destiny," Boateng concluded.
