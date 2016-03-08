Currently playing at Sassuolo, Kevin-Prince Boateng is one of the protagonists of the team. In an interview with SPOX, the Ghanaian versatile player spoke about both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and discussed the greatness of both.“For young people who aspire to become footballers, Ronaldo should be the best in the world,” he said.“He is the best example to look at because he trains to the fullest and has talent. He works like a madman, he is passionate for everything he does and about football as a whole.“He always wants to be the best, the first in everything. So, for a player who is just starting, the one to look at should be him, because he is perfect.“Ronaldo makes all of this happen in this world, but only in this world. In what transcends this world, the best is Messi, because he is incredible, he does things that nobody can do. I do not see him in this world. Ronaldo dominated this world and Messi is above everything else, Boateng added.