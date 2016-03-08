Boateng to Barcelona: what Sassuolo star told his team-mates

21 January at 17:00
Kevin-Prince Boateng will soon join Barcelona. Out from nowhere, the former Ghana star has reached an agreement with the La Liga giants who are going to sign him on a € 2 million loan deal with an € 8 million option to buy. 

Boateng informed his team-mates ahead of today's training. According to Sky Sport, Boateng told them: ​"I know you won't like it, but I've been given the chance of my life and I am going to join Barcelona, I have to say goodbye now".
 

