Boban: ‘AC Milan need one thing to return to top’

Former AC Milan and Croatia star Zvonimir Boban spoke to Radio Anch’Io lo Sport on Monday morning. Speaking about the campaign of the Rossoneri, Boban said: “I believe there are eras in football and I hope AC Milan will get back on track soon. Leonardo and Maldini are working a lot and with a lot of quality. Results will arrive soon. Only one thing is needed: patience. The team is doing pretty well because with Higuain things would go well for any team.”



“VAR? I think Serie A is the best one for its use. VAR is not meant to be perfect and there will always be controversies because this is football, I’m sorry for that but. There will always be mistakes too because as I said VAR is not perfect and even an extraordinary mean like VAR can’t pick up every little mistake. VAR is improving football, the behavior of players has improved, especially when they are in the area.”

