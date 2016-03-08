Boban and AC Milan set to go to court: the Croatian ready to oppose his dismissal

Yesterday afternoon, during the match between AC Milan and Genoa, the cameras framed Ivan Gazidis for a few seconds, sitting alone in the VIP stand: no one was at his side, not even Maldini and Massara who will remain in their positions until the end of the season when they too will say goodbye to the Rossoneri as Boban has already done recently.



The divorce between the Croatian and Milan was made official in the past few hours but, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannnews.it), the story it not over as the parties will meet in court.

Boban was fired for just cause but he will oppose all this because he believes he has always acted in compliance with his contractual obligations. Behind Gazidis' decision, there was the harsh interview given by the Croat to Gazzetta dello Sport in which he accused the CEO of having contacted Rangnick without telling the directors of the technical area of the club.



But Boban has no intention of surrendering and is ready to go to war in court because he is convinced that he behaved in the right way, which Gazidis did not because he interfered with the technical management in matters that shouldn't even concern him. Beyond the economic question (he would like a severance pay), for the Croat it is, first of all, a question of principle and this is why he is ready to take Milan to court.