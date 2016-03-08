Boban blasts 'embarrassing' AC Milan vs Atalanta and talks transfer market

Zvonimir Boban was interviewed by DAZN after the match against Atalanta, which the Rossoneri lost 0-5.



"It shouldn't be thrown away but the performance was not there. It hurts a lot. It was embarrassing, this can't be Milan. We played differently, we hoped we could continue like this. We have to think a lot and think well, react and have character," he said.



"Talking about individuals today is difficult, the who team did not react from the beginning to the end and were not capable of getting out of it and find a way to play with a different head since the opponent was superior in all respects. It is not a question of a player.



"The transfer market? We will try to do our best compared to what we can do and which will allow us to improve the team, we must think well and improve the team.



"The directorial role? I would like to be on the field sometimes, but this is normal. As a director you try to think about how to improve the team, the environment, being close to the boys and helping the coach.



"The difficulty is when you don't see certain things that should have been clear in readings, the team is very young, this is the ownership's policy. Losing always hurts, we would like to be competitive immediately, we know we can't be, it takes a little time.



"In a year or six months Berlusconi's Milan cannot be recreated, the game is a bad blow, you have to wake up and react. Resting? Not so much, it won't be a nice Christmas," Boban concluded.