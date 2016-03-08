Boban: 'I didn't know we were in North Korea, they signed Rangnick...'
08 March at 12:05
Less than 24 hours after his sacking for just cause, Zvonimir Boban has returned to talk about Milan and, above all, Ivan Gazidis. The latter is the CEO of the Rossoneri and clashed heavily with the Croatian director in recent days, setting the foundation for the divorce.
In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport last week, Boban criticised the club and the CEO for the current situation, ultimately painting a negative picture of the club in the media. Therefore, the Rossoneri had no other option but to let him go, or at least so the leadership felt.
However, the Croatian didn't want to leave it there. Instead, speaking to Il Giornale (via Calciomercato.com) this morning, he stated that his interview was 'legally flawless'. Furthermore, he added that Gazidis secured Ralf Rangnick as the new manager for next season already in December.
"I didn't know we were in North Korea! My interview is legally flawless, and it arrived after many questions of internal clarifications that were punctually ignored.
"In December they closed a deal with Rangnick. I can wish him all the best possible, but they have to tell me, I deserve to be informed of the initiative. In January, Gazidis told me 'We cannot make some choices without the consent of the new manager'," he concluded.
