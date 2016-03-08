Boban reveals best Milan derby moment
18 September at 16:15AC Milan Chief Football Officer Zvonomir Boban has talked about the Milan derby and has revealed his favorite derby moment.
Boban was talking to the official Milan app and talked about the upcoming derby.
He said: "Derby? When you explain football it is often said that there are no words to describe certain moments and the Derby is certainly one of these. If you have not played it you do not really understand it and even if you have played it you cannot describe the strength, the passion and also the pressure that accompanies this match, then if you have courage."
"If you have personality, as soon as you touch the first ball, everything disappears, as always happens in football, however the eve of the Derby is different compared to all the other games, in which so many Sometimes you have to look for the extra reasons, in this it's almost the opposite: you have to try to relax because otherwise, you risk being overwhelmed by emotions."
On his favorite derby moment, he said: "The 6-0 Derby was crazy. There was also a 5-0 in the Italian Cup but it is not the same thing. We also had defeats, but the victories give you great emotion, they are the ones you always want to remember.
"Then, personally, I remember a rather strange goal that I did, but funny, stealing time from Frey who was Inter's goalkeeper, I'm tied to that goal because it was one of those where I had to think very fast about how to steal time to adversaries in a sudden way, from outside."
Go to comments