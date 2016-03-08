Boban reveals clue to Donnarumma future

Zvonimir Boban, Milan executive, has spoken to the press about the upcoming summer and season, including a vital hint about the future of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, linked with a move to PSG.



"​Maldini said that we are happy to have probably the best goalkeeper in the world, surely the best talent in the world in that role. For the moment he remains, he can change but it is not said that he will leave.



"Atalanta at San Siro? I did not hear the mayor, we will make some reflections. We will take into account the thoughts of our fans, who have already suffered the fact of not being able to go to the Europa League. The stadium is of the club but also of the fans.



"Giampaolo? Shared choice with Maldini and the club. He is one of the few coaches that makes you clearly understand how he wants to play, in every situation. One thing that you can't see anymore, since the coaches are managers of spaces, even in the top clubs, like Real. Giampaolo will find the right path, with the players but also with the game."