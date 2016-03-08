Boban reveals: "Milan were impossible to say no to, I love this club”

14 June at 15:45


Zvonimir Boban, the new Chief Football Officer, of Milan, has spoken to the official club website: "I am very happy to return to my beloved Milan trying to give my contribution to bring them back to where they need to be. They must be a leading and winning club, because this is the only nature of their story. And it is the nature of our fans' support. I will give all of myself for the cause and for our Rossoneri colors.”
 
“When Paolo called me for my availability, I got in the car and I went to his home in Milan, in the middle of the night, to understand the state of things. After talking with Ivan and the club, everything was clear and here I am, in the city, in my club that I love and in the land that has me. I hope to be able to repay so much trust. I must also thank the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino who, even if he is an Inter fan, was a true friend and he understood that this was a call similar to his one three years ago. Impossible to say no to. Go Milan!"

