Boban's son: 'The coach is the problem, we will see what happens'

Zvonimir Boban's son could have let slip a big sign of things to come about Marco Giampaolo's future at the club.



The rossoneri have started their season very poorly, having won only two of their first six games. Giampaolo has come under immense pressure following the weekend's 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina at San Siro.



Recently though, Boban's son Rafael posted a story on Instagram which talked about Milan and he was asked by people about many things.



On the GiampaoloOut hashtag, he said: 'We will see what happens.'



But when asked about the position of Giampaolo himself at the club, the former Milan player's son said: ​"If the problem is the coach or the players? We have great quality players, I think the problem is the coach."



