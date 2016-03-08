Boban wants Croatian starlet at AC Milan
27 June at 11:00Lucas Torreira remains the great dream of AC Milan but alternatives are also being studied, considering Arsenal's resistance. The Rossoneri do not want to be caught unprepared in the event that the negotiations with the Uruguayan star turn out to be unsuccessful. For this reason, the club executives are targeting Dinamo Zagreb's Nikola Moro, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Moro is a young midfielder with great potential followed by Zvonimir Boban. The player can play in the same role as Torreira but is versatile and is also capable of playing on the sides of a three-man midfield. Last season he played 29 matches for his club, scoring 5 goals.
The investment would be very feasible and even the arrival of Moro at the San Siro would not exclude that of Torreira. The two have similar characteristics but very different stories (and evaluations). This is why both can arrive. The goal of Boban and Maldini is to reinforce Giampaolo's midfield with quality and technical players.
