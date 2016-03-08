Boban warns Milan players: 'Let's not forget the Atalanta loss...'

03 January at 18:45
During today's press conference at Casa Milan, which obviously was dedicated to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan's Chief Football Officer Zvone Boban was asked about the Swede's arrival at the club. He decided to send a warning to the rest of the Milan players.
 
"We are very proud to embrace a unique character and player, we are super positive with regards to the effect of Zlatan on the team and the environment. Having said that, we have to get the results.
 
"I don't want us to forget Bergamo: the horrendous and unacceptable defeat. None of us can hide behind Zlatan's very broad shoulders. We must be positive, Ibra can help everyone for the better," he concluded (via Calciomercato.com).
 

