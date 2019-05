Boca confirm 'Burdisso is in talks with De Rossi'

Nicolas Burdisso is trying to convince Daniele De Rossi to move to Boca Juniors. Calciomercato.com revealed earlier this week that the Argentinean giants are interested in securing the player's services at the end of the season and Christian Gribaudo, Boca's general secretary confirmed the news: "Talks have begun, De Rossi and Burdisso are close friends, Nicolas is working on it".