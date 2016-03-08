Boca Juniors in shock move for Icardi?

25 July at 22:00
Mauro Icardi's career at Inter is coming to an end, with the player currently training on his own in Milano while Antonio Conte is on tour with his team in Asia. Several teams have expressed interest in the former Nerazzurri captain, with Juventus and Napoli seeming the most serious suitors but there is also one surprise club lurking in the background.

According to Fox Sports in Argentina, Boca Juniors made initial contacts with Wanda Nara about a possible move but the hypothesis was refused by Icardi's wife and agent, as the striker, at the moment, is unintended to return home.

Furthermore, the Nerazzurri do not even want to hear about the possibility of loaning out the player and will only consider permanent transfers.

