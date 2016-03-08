Bologna 2-3 AC Milan: Rossoneri with their second consecutive win in thrilling clash

AC Milan will face off against Bologna tonight at the ​Stadio Renato Dall'Ara and the Rossoneri will look to win their second consecutive Serie A match after a positive showing in Parma last week. The last time Milan managed to win two matches in a row was at the very beginning of the season, under Marco Giampaolo against Brescia and Verona.



Meanwhile, Bologna will be looking to get out of a negative period. Their most recent result was a 0-4 loss against Udinese in the Coppa Italia and despite beating Napoli in Serie A, their form has not been good, as Sinisa Mihajlovic's men failed to win in four consecutive league matches until the matchup against Carlo Ancelotti's struggling side.



However, the last showings at Bologna's home ground point in favour of the Rossoneri. Milan have not lost in Bologna since March 2003, winning 9 matches and drawing 4 in the process.



On the other hand, the historical statistics are somewhat different: 25 victories apiece for both teams and 21 draws.