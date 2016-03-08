Bologna await Ibrahimovic’s response for surprise move
04 November at 12:20Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are likely to wait till December to receive a response from veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Rossoblu have made a surprised approach through manager Sinisa Mihajlovic to the former AC Milan striker who is set to become a free agent in January after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
As per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, the 38-year-old is taking his time to decide whether to accept or reject Bologna’s offer and will inform the Serie A club in December about his final decision.
If the deal will go through, it will be a surprise to a lot of people who are connected with Italian football as the former Manchester United striker was looking set to join Napoli in January.
Ibrahimovic has already represented three Serie A clubs in the past—Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.
