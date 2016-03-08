Bologna, concrete interest in signing AS Roma’s defender in January
21 December at 11:50Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are very interested in signing league rivals AS Roma’s out-of-favour centre-back Juan Jesus in the January transfer window.
The 28-year-old is having a hard time in cementing his place in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign where he has only managed 194 first-team minutes under his belt.
As per the latest development, Bologna are ready to provide the Brazil international an escape route and are looking to make a move for Jesus in the mid-season transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments