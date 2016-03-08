Bologna confirm chemotherapy treatment for Mihajlovic

Serie A side Bologna have confirmed that Sinisa Mihajlovic has started chemotherapy treatment today, as he steps up his recovery from leukemia.The Serbian shocked the world by announcing this past weekend that he was diagnosed with leukemia and had to undergo treatment to get rid of the disease.Bologna have now released a statement which says: "The diagnosis of the disease has ended: it is a predominantly myeloid acute leukemia. Mihajlovic started the chemotherapy treatment today. Despite the exams and therapies, the technician is in direct daily contact with his collaborators in Castelrotto."

Over the last three days, Mihajlovic has been undergoing treatment for three days at the hematology department of the Istituto Seragnoli of the Policlinico Sant'Orsola.