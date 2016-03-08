Bologna, Dzemaili: 'Being with Mihajlovic all week makes a difference'

"The results weren't there in the last matches, while the performances have always been there, except in Sassuolo and the first half against Brescia. Today the three points finally arrived. Being all week with Mihajlovic makes a difference. We came out with character in the second half," he stated.

Following the important 1-2 victory away at Napoli, Blerim Dzemaili spoke to Sky Italia about Bologna's performance and the return of Mihajlovic (from the third cycle of chemotherapy), which he believes has made a clear difference on the pitch.