Bologna, Dzemaili: 'Hardest three weeks was not hearing from Mihajlovic'
30 November at 11:30Blerim Dzemaili, captain of Bologna, talks about Sinisa Mihajlovic. The Swiss midfielder, said in an interview with Corriere della Sera:
"Last summer from one day to the other we found ourselves without our leader, a shock. Back at the right time, we missed him a lot ".
“He was in contact with us as much as possible. Video training, then FaceTime. I heard it several times, they he talked about the team and nothing else. And as soon as he left the hospital he came to us”.
"Against Verona in the championship, we arrived at the stadium, and as we ar preparing for the game we see that there is no video call, then Sinsa entered. An incredible emotion, we had not seen him for a month and a half.”
"The three weeks without hearing him after the transplant were the hardest , in some games his voice would have changed the result. But we knew that the cure was good. We need him. The staff did very well, but the coach is the coach and his health is the most important thing”.
For more news head to our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments