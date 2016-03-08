Bologna, Dzemaili: 'I made a promise to Mihajlovic...'

13 July at 22:30
Bologna's Blerim Dzemaili spoke about Sinisa Mihajlovic to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'He will win this battle too, we are his family and will always be behind him. We know that he is a very strong person and that he will fight hard. We all made a promise to the coach and we want to keep this promise. He told us to keep working hard and that's what we are going to do. We know that he will be by our side very soon. Mihajlovic is like a father to me, we have to fight hard on the pitch for him...'. More to come...

