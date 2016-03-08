Bologna-Empoli 0-1 LIVE: Pajac!

Bologna take on Empoli at the Stadio Dall'Ara in a key Serie A clash for the survival race. Bologna have lost four of their last six encounters against Empoli in Serie A (D2), after a seven game unbeaten run in the competition against them (W3 D4). Empoli have won only one of their six previous away encounters vs Bologna in the top-flight (D2 L3); 3-2 back in December 2015. Bologna have won two of their three home encounters against sides currently ranked in the bottom four in Serie A this season; they lost the other 0-4 against Frosinone in January. Bologna have earned 16 points in the last seven matchdays, more than any other side in Serie A.



LIVE



