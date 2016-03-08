Bologna full-back Dijks dreams of Milan move

05 July at 18:45
Italian Serie A outfit Bologna full-back Mitchell Dijks has expressed his delight after being linked with a move to AC Milan.

The 26-year-old expressed those views while talking to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.  "An year and a half ago, I was in the stands in Amsterdam, now a big club like [AC] Milan wants to pay €20 million for me,” he said.

“I don't know what's going on right now, I am just living my life with a smile".

As things stand, Milan have three full-backs in Ricardo Rodriguez, Diego Laxalt and Theo Hernandez, therefore, there will be no purchases in that department until or unless one of them will leave.

Even then, Dijks is optimistic for a move and is focused on staying fit in the off-season. “I love this country’s food and the people—everything is just fantastic,” he said.

“For now, my focus is to maintain my fitness and I just can’t compromise on that because who knows I might be playing for a club like Milan next season.”
 

