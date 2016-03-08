Bologna goalkeeper arrives for Roma medical
21 June at 13:55Bologna goalkeeper Antonio Mirante has arrived in Rome to undergo a medical ahead of a imminent move to Roma this summer.
The 34-year-old's contract at Bologna expires in the summer of 2019 and he seems set to leave the rossoblu three seasons after he joined the club.
Mirante arrived in Rome this morning to undergo a medical at Roma, who are paying 5 million euros for the goalkeeper, with Lukasz Skorupski set to go the other way.
Roma's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson too is all but set to move from the club this summer, with Chelsea and Real Madrid after him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
