Bologna, hospital releases statement discussing Mihajlovic: 'The conditions are very good'

09 September at 19:15
Sinisa Mihajlovic continues his battle with leukaemia, beginning the second cycle of treatment today at the Haematology Unit of the Policlinico di Sant'Orsola in Bologna.
 
In treatment since mid-July, the 50-year-old Serbian coach was on the sidelines for both of Bologna’s opening games to this season’s championship, however he will be forced to miss the game against Brescia due to the resumption of the treatment.
 
The hospital released a statement today on Mihajlovic’s condition:
 
"The patient's clinical condition is very good. The tests carried out before discharge following the previous hospitalisation have shown a satisfactory outcome of the first cycle of chemotherapy.”

