Bologna-Inter Milan: Live, Confirmed line-ups

Bologna will face Inter Milan on the match day 11 of the Italian Serie A at the Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday.The home side will enter the match as underdogs after managing to secure just 12 points from first 10 league matches.Bologna’s recent form must be a cause of concern for the management as well as they have suffered three defeats in last six outings.On the other hand, Inter are coming in the match as firm favourites after winning four out of their last six matches in the league competition.The Milan-based club are currently placed on the second spot on the league table with 25 points—just one behind league leaders Juventus.In the previous six meetings between both teams, it is clear advantage to Inter who have emerged victorious on three occasions whereas Bologna managed to register just win just one with two matches ended as a draw.You can catch all the action of the match through our widget on this page.