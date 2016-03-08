Bologna interested in Leonardo Gil, figures and detail of the operation

Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are interested in signing Rosario Central’s midfielder Leonardo Gil in the January transfer window.Scouts of the Rossoblu were in the stands to observe the player’s performance in the Central’s match against River Plate and were impressed with the midfielder’s technique and strength during the game.It is believed that the Italian club—who are looking to bolster their midfield in the coming months—see Gil as a perfect fit for their team and are likely to make a move for the player in the January transfer window.The Rosario’s valuation of the midfielder is around €5 million which is deemed reasonable for a player who has a contract with his current club till 2021.The South American passport of the player should not be an obstacle in completing the deal as Bologna still have a free spot for a player who does notbelong to a European country.Francesco Guerrieri