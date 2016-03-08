Bologna is made for Barrow: almost 20 million for Atalanta
08 January at 22:00New figures for Atalanta and new rich capital gain.
According to Sky Sport and reported by calciomercato, the arrival is imminent of Musa Barrow in Bologna. The attacker will transfer on loan with a redemption obligation for a total of 13 million plus 6 in bonuses .The player instead will sign a four-year contract at 500 thousand euros per season .
Despite the potential and talent, Musa sees himself down the pecking order under Gasperini in Bergamo, with Zapata and Muriel the leading hitmen.
The Gambian remained dry in this first part of the season, providing only 2 assists in 8 appearances and will no doubt be looking forward to a new challenge.
Anthony Privetera
