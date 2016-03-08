Bologna-Juve 0-1, ratings: decisive Dybala, CR7 worst performance with Juve?

Juve take all the three points at Bologna's Stadio Dall'Ara despite a weak performance. The Old Lady sealed a crucial win thanks to a goal scored by Paulo Dybala who begun the game from the bench.



The Argentinean entered the pitch in the second half replacing a disappointing Alex Sandro.



Cristiano Ronaldo did probably put down the most disappointing performance for Juventus so far this season.



Bologna would have deserved at least one point. The Rossoblu played better than Juve in the first half and hit the woodwork minutes before the final whistle after a great save by Mattia Perin.



Check out our gallery for the ratings of Bologna-Juventus.





Lorenzo Bettoni