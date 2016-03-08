Bologna-Juve, Mihajlovic reveals Mbaye 'wanted to wait for Mandzukic' after the game
26 February at 15:00Bologna played Juventus at the weekend; with Juve claiming all three points in what was, eventually, a hard fought match. One of the 'viral' moments of the match was found when Ibrahima Mbaye and Mario Mandzukic had somewhat of a wrestling match when attempting to win the ball, the video going viral on social media, which can be seen below.
Ciò che dobbiamo fare al ritorno contro l'Atletico... pic.twitter.com/puYPtdm7zf— Alexander Supertramp (@Super3mp) February 24, 2019
Speaking on the events, Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic said the following:
"At the end of the game, Ibrahima was nervous and wanted to wait for Mandzukic to face him, but knowing Mandzukic I advised him not to do it and eventually I took him away. I also talked with Mandzukic to understand what happened and he told me that Mbaye was a bit taken with him but that nothing serious happened. Among other things, Mario is one who loves this kind of situations."
