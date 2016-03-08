Bologna-Lazio: Preview and predicted line-ups
06 October at 11:15Bologna hosts Lazio at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Matchday 7 of the 2019/20 Serie A. The Aquile currently find themselves in 6th place while the Veltri sits in 11th place in the top flight of Italian football.
Looking at the previous 10 matches between the two sides, the Biancocelesti have been dominant, with no losses (five wins and five draws). In this period from January of 2014 to May of 2019, they have scored 16 goals, conceded 9, and have been able to keep four clean sheets. In more recent times, Lazio won 2-0 away from home in the first leg but tied 3-3 in the return leg at the Stadio Olimpico, last campaign. In regards to form in the Serie A this campaign, Lazio has a record of 3W-1D-2L, while the Rossoblu has a record of 2W-2D-2L.
A familiar face will not be on the sideline against Lazio, as Sinisa Mihajlovic continues his treatment to battle leukemia. The ex-Lazio player had an enjoyable career with the Biancocelesti scoring 33 goals from 1998-2004.
