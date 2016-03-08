Bologna lead race to sign Ibrahimovic
18 November at 13:10Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are leading the race to sign veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, as per La Gazetto Dello Sport.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.
There have been reports in the recent that the likes of AC Milan and Napoli are keen on signing the former Sweden international in the mid-season transfer window.
But as per the latest report, Bologna are now leading the race to land the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker despite the player’s wife preference of moving to Milan.
The report further stated that the former Manchester United striker will make his final decision about his future club by mid-December.
Ibrahimovic has vast experience of playing in the Serie A as he has already represented three Italian clubs—AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus—in the past.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments