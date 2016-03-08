Bologna look to bring former Milan striker back to Serie A?

15 August at 19:30
It was just last year that Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic left AC Milan to join Atletico Madrid. Kalinic had spent one year on loan with the Rossoneri from Fiorentina, for an initial loan fee of 5 million euros with an obligation to purchase at 22.5 million euros for a combined total of 27.5 million euros.

Milan immediately sold Kalinic for just 14.5 million euros to Atletico Madrid; taking a 13 million euro loss on the forward.

Now, reports from Il Messaggero suggest that Serie A side Bologna are interested in bringing Kalinic back to Italy. The reports suggest that the Bologna side have enquired into his availability but the same rumours also suggests interest on behalf of Sampdoria, Atalanta and Fiorentina in the Croatian forward.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Fiorentina
Milan
Sampdoria

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.