Bologna look to bring former Milan striker back to Serie A?
15 August at 19:30It was just last year that Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic left AC Milan to join Atletico Madrid. Kalinic had spent one year on loan with the Rossoneri from Fiorentina, for an initial loan fee of 5 million euros with an obligation to purchase at 22.5 million euros for a combined total of 27.5 million euros.
Milan immediately sold Kalinic for just 14.5 million euros to Atletico Madrid; taking a 13 million euro loss on the forward.
Now, reports from Il Messaggero suggest that Serie A side Bologna are interested in bringing Kalinic back to Italy. The reports suggest that the Bologna side have enquired into his availability but the same rumours also suggests interest on behalf of Sampdoria, Atalanta and Fiorentina in the Croatian forward.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments